It’s Friday! There is no best way to celebrate than yet another set of votes for the 2021 OGAE international poll. OGAE Czech Republic is up next to announce its results!

The 2021 OGAE international poll is rapidly approaching its end. On Friday 7 May half of the participating fan clubs will reveal their votes during a special Grand Video. Before that, some countries are yet to announce their results individually. Today we are flying to Prague to discover how OGAE Czech Republic has voted:

12 points to France

10 points to Switzerland

8 points to Malta

7 points to San Marino

6 points to Ukraine

5 points to Cyprus

4 points to Lithuania

3 points to Russia

2 points to Azerbaijan

1 point to Sweden

Voilà! Barbara Pravi from France receives the douze points for the fourth time! Congratulations! It is interesting to note that with the exception of Italy, the entire top 10 of the current scoreboard has received points from OGAE Czech Republic. The fight is on!

Provisional scoreboard

Today’s twelve points landed again in the top four of the provisional scoreboard, this is impressive! France has shortened the distance to Malta in second place. San Marino reached the 100-point bar and today’s only mover is Russia, which has surged from position 15 to 14. This is the current ranking after 19 out of 43 fan clubs:

Switzerland – 177 points Malta – 149 points France – 147 points Lithuania – 123 points San Marino – 105 points Cyprus – 97 points Sweden – 53 points Italy – 43 points Azerbaijan – 38 points Ukraine – 31 points Croatia – 22 points Romania – 18 points Iceland – 15 points Russia – 15 points Greece – 14 points Serbia – 11 points Finland – 10 points Israel – 9 points Denmark – 6 points Norway – 4 points Estonia – 4 points Bulgaria – 3 points Belgium – 3 points Moldova – 3 points Ireland – 2 points