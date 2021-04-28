The 2021 OGAE international poll is in full swing. Seventeen fan clubs out of 43 have already revealed their votes. Today we are turning to OGAE Poland!

OGAE Poland has gathered the votes of 170 of its members for the 2021 OGAE international poll. 43 fan clubs from all over Europe and Australia take part to this poll. Let’s see how the polish fans have voted:

12 points to Malta

10 points to Lithuania

8 points to Switzerland

7 points to San Marino

6 points to France

5 points to Cyprus

4 points to Russia

3 points to Belgium

2 points to Finland

1 point to Romania

And again the twelve points go to Destiny from Malta! It is the third time in this year’s poll, congratulations! It is also to be noted that Belgium has received its very first points!

Provisional scoreboard

Switzerland is still firmly in the lead. Malta and France complete the provisional podium and are chasing the first position scoring big points after almost every announcement. Lithuania has cracked the 100-point bar. With the appearance of Belgium, 24 countries have so far received points. The complete scoreboard is available on the website of the OGAE international network and it currently includes the votes of 1180 people.

Switzerland – 160 points Malta – 133 points France – 125 points Lithuania – 107 points San Marino – 93 points Cyprus – 86 points Sweden – 52 points Italy – 41 points Azerbaijan – 36 points Ukraine – 25 points Croatia – 22 points Iceland – 15 points Greece – 14 points Romania – 14 points Russia – 12 points Serbia – 11 points Finland – 10 points Israel – 9 points Denmark – 5 points Norway – 4 points Estonia – 4 points Bulgaria – 3 points Belgium – 3 points Ireland – 2 points