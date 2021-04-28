OGAE poll 2021: here are the votes from OGAE Poland

The 2021 OGAE international poll is in full swing. Seventeen fan clubs out of 43 have already revealed their votes. Today we are turning to OGAE Poland!

OGAE Poland has gathered the votes of 170 of its members for the 2021 OGAE international poll. 43 fan clubs from all over Europe and Australia take part to this poll. Let’s see how the polish fans have voted:

  • 12 points to Malta
  • 10 points to Lithuania
  • 8 points to Switzerland
  • 7 points to San Marino
  • 6 points to France
  • 5 points to Cyprus
  • 4 points to Russia
  • 3 points to Belgium
  • 2 points to Finland
  • 1 point to Romania

And again the twelve points go to Destiny from Malta! It is the third time in this year’s poll, congratulations! It is also to be noted that Belgium has received its very first points!

Provisional scoreboard

Switzerland is still firmly in the lead. Malta and France complete the provisional podium and are chasing the first position scoring big points after almost every announcement. Lithuania has cracked the 100-point bar. With the appearance of Belgium, 24 countries have so far received points. The complete scoreboard is available on the website of the OGAE international network and it currently includes the votes of 1180 people.

  1. Switzerland – 160 points
  2. Malta – 133 points
  3. France – 125 points
  4. Lithuania – 107 points
  5. San Marino – 93 points
  6. Cyprus – 86 points
  7. Sweden – 52 points
  8. Italy – 41 points
  9. Azerbaijan – 36 points
  10. Ukraine – 25 points
  11. Croatia – 22 points
  12. Iceland – 15 points
  13. Greece – 14 points
  14. Romania – 14 points
  15. Russia – 12 points
  16. Serbia – 11 points
  17. Finland – 10 points
  18. Israel – 9 points
  19. Denmark – 5 points
  20. Norway – 4 points
  21. Estonia – 4 points
  22. Bulgaria – 3 points
  23. Belgium – 3 points
  24. Ireland – 2 points
