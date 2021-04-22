We are flying South today to the Mediterranean islands of Malta! The national OGAE has revealed their votes for the 2021 OGAE international poll. Here they come!

The 2021 OGAE international poll is in full swing as we come closer and closer to 7 May 2021, when the last results from 22 OGAE fan clubs will be announced in a special video broadcast. Today we have received the votes from 37 voters of OGAE Malta:

12 points to Cyprus

10 points to San Marino

8 points to France

7 points to Sweden

6 points to Switzerland

5 points to Azerbaijan

4 points to Israel

3 points to Lithuania

2 points to Norway

1 point to Bulgaria

For the first time in this 2021 poll Cyprus goes away with the top score! Congratulations to Elena Tsagrinou and her El diablo!

Provisional scoreboard

The Maltese vote has shaken up the scoreboard. Switzerland is still in the lead but loses 2 points of its margin over France, which in the meantime has distanced itself from Lithuania in third place. Today’s winner Cyprus has moved closer to the top 5. This is getting exciting! This si the current scoreboard after 10 of the 43 fan clubs voting:

Switzerland – 92 points France – 75 points Lithuania – 65 points San Marino – 62 points Malta – 62 points Cyprus – 57 points Sweden – 28 points Azerbaijan – 26 points Italy – 26 points Ukraine – 14 points Croatia – 13 points Iceland – 10 points Finland – 8 points Serbia – 8 points Romania – 7 points Israel – 6 points Greece – 5 points Denmark – 5 points Estonia – 4 points Bulgaria – 3 points Norway – 3 points Russia – 1 point

More votes to come from Europe and Australia!