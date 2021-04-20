This has become a great daily habit: check and recheck the results of the 2021 OGAE international poll. Today we are calling Skopje. OGAE North Macedonia has gathered to express the points of the fan club. Ready?

No day is a good day without a good dosis of OGAE votes. The 2021 OGAE international poll is approaching the climax. Day after day we discover how fans around Europe and Australia have evaluated the 39 entries of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. The poll will end on 7 May 2021 when 22 fan clubs will reveal their douze points collectively like we love so much at the real Eurovision. Today it is the turn of OGAE North Macedonia to announce their results, here they are:

12 points to San Marino

10 points to Switzerland

8 points to Malta

7 points to Cyprus

6 points to France

5 points to Azerbaijan

4 points to Serbia

3 points to Lithuania

2 points to Italy

1 point to Greece

For the first time in this year’s poll San Marino gets the top score! Congratulations to Senhit and her Adrenalina!

Provisional scoreboard

This result allows Switzerland to extend their lead over Malta and France, currently sharing the second place with 55 points. Lithuania is now fourth only three points behind the duo. San Marino has moved to the fifth place thanks to today’s douze points. The full scoreboard is available on the website of the OGAE international network.

Switzerland – 78 points Malta – 55 points France – 55 points Lithuania – 52 points San Marino – 49 points Cyprus – 40 points Italy – 26 points Sweden – 21 points Azerbaijan – 15 points Croatia – 13 points Ukraine – 10 points Iceland – 9 points Finland – 8 points Serbia – 8 points Romania – 7 points Greece – 5 points Denmark – 5 points Estonia – 4 points Israel – 2 points Norway – 1 point Russia – 1 point

