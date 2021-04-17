Another day, another OGAE club voting. Today we are calling Sofia to hear the votes of OGAE Bulgaria. Surprise surprise! We have a new douze points recipient!

Votes are coming in at a fast pace at the 2021 OGAE international poll. This Saturday we are moving East to discover how OGAE Bulgaria voted. 18 members of their national fan club have expressed their preferences. Here it goes:

12 points to Italy

10 points to Switzerland

8 points to France

7 points to Cyprus

6 points to Malta

5 points to San Marino

4 points to Serbia

3 points to Azerbaijan

2 points to Finland

1 point to Russia

Maneskin from Italy get their first set of douze points, congratulations! Serbia and Russia both started off their counters receiving 4 and 1 point respectively.

Provisional scoreboard

OGAE Bulgaria managed to shake the provisional scoreboard. Switzerland is still in the lead, now followed by Malta’s Destinity Chukunyere who takes the second place ahead of Lithuania. 19 countries have received points after the first five sets of votes. The full scoreboard is available on the website of the OGAE international network.

Switzerland – 54 points Malta – 39 points Lithuania – 34 points France – 29 points Cyprus – 25 points San Marino – 24 points Italy – 18 points Sweden – 18 points Azerbaijan – 10 points Finland – 8 points Ukraine – 8 points Iceland – 5 points Estonia – 4 points Serbia – 4 points Croatia – 3 points Romania – 2 points Greece – 2 points Israel – 2 points Russia – 1 point