Bulgaria: VICTORIA premieres her Eurovision entry for Rotterdam

The 2021 Bulgarian Eurovision entry was premiered today during a special concert in Sofia, Bulgaria.

VICTORIA will defend the Bulgarian colours at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Growing Up Is Getting Old’.

The 2021 Bulgarian Eurovision entry was premiered at a special concert where VICTORIA performed her potential Eurovision entries.

A total of 6 entries were in the running for Eurovision 2021: GLY CRY, Imaginary Friend, Dive Into Unknown, Phantom Pain, The Funeral Song and Growing Up Is Getting Old.



Marvin Dietmann will be responsible for VICTORIA’s Eurovision staging in Rotterdam.

Victoria says:

We are working non-stop with Marvin and I am really happy that we have such а talented director in our team. We worked together in 2020 on the staging for “Tears Getting Sober” and I was really impressed with him. His feedback helped us a lot with our final choice on the song with the biggest staging potential for Rotterdam 2021.

Bulgaria in Eurovision

Bulgaria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and is yet to win the competition. The Balkan nation’s best result in the contest was achieved in 2017 when Kristian Kostov placed 2nd in the Grand Final in Kyiv.

Bulgaria has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times. The country withdrew from the competition in 2014 due to financial reasons and returned to the event in 2016 with flying colours when Poli Genova placed 4th in Stockholm.

Prior to 2016 Bulgaria had only made it once to the Grand Final since its debut in 2005. The country has seen a reversal of fortune in the contest since its return in 2016, qualifying to the Grand Final three years in a row ( 2016, 2017, 2018).

In 2019 the country withdrew from the competition again due to financial issues and was set to return in 2020 with Victoria’s ‘Tears getting sober’, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus global pandemic.