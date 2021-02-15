Tonight: Melodi Grand Prix 2021 Wild Card Show in Norway

Norway

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 15, 2021 12:30 pm 0 views

Melodi Grand Prix 2021 continues tonight in Norway with its Wild Card Show scheduled to take place in Oslo this evening with fifteen acts battling in the Norwegian national final.

We are heading back to the majestic capital of Norway tonight as the 2021 Norwegian national selection sees its sixth show take place.

Last Saturday saw the fifth semi-final of Melodi Grand Prix 2021 where Imerika was declared the winner of the show, she will proceed to the Grand Final with her entry  ‘I can’t scape‘.

Melodi Grand Prix 2021

Melodi Grand Prix 2021 consists of seven shows (five semi-finals, a wild card show and a Grand Final) with a total of 26 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

A total of four acts will compete in each of the five semi-finals and only one act from each show will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence five acts will join the 6 pre-qualified acts and the wild card winner at the 2021 Melodi Grand Final scheduled to be held on 20 February.  A  total of 12 acts will compete at the 2021 MGP Grand Final.

MGP 2021 is hosted by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Ingrid Gjessing Linhave and Ronny Brede.

The 2021 Norwegian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100% audience vote deliberation.

The Pre-qualified acts and semi-final winners

  • TIXUt Av Mørket
  • Atle PettersenWorld On Fire
  • StavangerkamerateneBardndomsgater
  • Kaja RodeFeel Again
  • Rein AlexanderEyes Wide Open
  • KEiiNOMonument
  • Blåsemafian ft. Caroline ‘Hazel’ TeigenLet Loose (winner of Semi-final 1)
  • Raylee– Hero (winner of Semi-final 2)
  • EmmyWitch woods (winner Semi-final 3)
  • KiiMA lovely voice (winner Semi-final 4)
  • Imerika– I can’t scapel ( winner Semi-final 5)

How to watch?

You can watch the Wild Card Show of Melodi Grand Prix 2021 at 19:50 CET via the following channels:

The candidates

  1. Stina TallingElevate
  2. Beady BellePlaying With Fire»
  3. JornFate Bloody Faith
  4. Ketil StokkanMy Life Is OK
  5. Daniel Owen Psycho
  6. Maria SolheimNordlyset
  7. DinayeOwn Yourself
  8. Big Daddy KarstenSmile
  9. Ole HartzVi Er Norge
  10. Marianne Pentha & Mikkel GaupPages
  11. Landeveiens HelterAlt Det Der
  12. RoyaneCircus
  13. TuVeiaBli Med Meg På Gar’n
  14. RIVERComing Home
  15. Ane.FinWalking In My Sleep

About the show

Tonight sees the Wild Card Show of Melodi Grand Prix 2021. A total of fifteen acts will battle for the golden ticket to the Grand Final. The winner will proceed to the MGP 2021 Grand Final. The winner of the Second Chance Show will be determined via a 100 % public deliberation.

 

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at vacancies@esctoday.com!

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

Comments:

Related posts