Tonight: Melodi Grand Prix 2021 Wild Card Show in Norway

Melodi Grand Prix 2021 continues tonight in Norway with its Wild Card Show scheduled to take place in Oslo this evening with fifteen acts battling in the Norwegian national final.

We are heading back to the majestic capital of Norway tonight as the 2021 Norwegian national selection sees its sixth show take place.

Last Saturday saw the fifth semi-final of Melodi Grand Prix 2021 where Imerika was declared the winner of the show, she will proceed to the Grand Final with her entry ‘I can’t scape‘.

Melodi Grand Prix 2021

Melodi Grand Prix 2021 consists of seven shows (five semi-finals, a wild card show and a Grand Final) with a total of 26 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

A total of four acts will compete in each of the five semi-finals and only one act from each show will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence five acts will join the 6 pre-qualified acts and the wild card winner at the 2021 Melodi Grand Final scheduled to be held on 20 February. A total of 12 acts will compete at the 2021 MGP Grand Final.

MGP 2021 is hosted by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Ingrid Gjessing Linhave and Ronny Brede.

The 2021 Norwegian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100% audience vote deliberation.

The Pre-qualified acts and semi-final winners

TIX – Ut Av Mørket



– Ut Av Mørket Atle Pettersen – World On Fire

– World On Fire Stavangerkameratene – Bardndomsgater

– Bardndomsgater Kaja Rode – Feel Again

– Feel Again Rein Alexander – Eyes Wide Open

– Eyes Wide Open KEiiNO – Monument

– Monument Blåsemafian ft. Caroline ‘Hazel’ Teigen – Let Loose (winner of Semi-final 1)

– Let Loose (winner of Semi-final 1) Raylee – Hero (winner of Semi-final 2)

– Hero (winner of Semi-final 2) Emmy – Witch woods (winner Semi-final 3)

– Witch woods (winner Semi-final 3) KiiM – A lovely voice (winner Semi-final 4)

– A lovely voice (winner Semi-final 4) Imerika– I can’t scapel ( winner Semi-final 5)

How to watch?

You can watch the Wild Card Show of Melodi Grand Prix 2021 at 19:50 CET via the following channels:

NRK 1

NRK live webcast

The candidates

Stina Talling – Elevate Beady Belle – Playing With Fire» Jorn – Fate Bloody Faith Ketil Stokkan – My Life Is OK Daniel Owen – Psycho Maria Solheim – Nordlyset Dinaye – Own Yourself Big Daddy Karsten – Smile Ole Hartz – Vi Er Norge Marianne Pentha & Mikkel Gaup – Pages Landeveiens Helter – Alt Det Der Royane – Circus TuVeia – Bli Med Meg På Gar’n RIVER – Coming Home Ane.Fin – Walking In My Sleep

About the show

Tonight sees the Wild Card Show of Melodi Grand Prix 2021. A total of fifteen acts will battle for the golden ticket to the Grand Final. The winner will proceed to the MGP 2021 Grand Final. The winner of the Second Chance Show will be determined via a 100 % public deliberation.