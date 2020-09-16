North Macedonia: MKRTV confirms participation in Eurovision 2021

MKRTV, the Macedonian broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that North Macedonia has applied to participate at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands next year.

Thus North Macedonia joins the list of countries that have so far confirmed their intention to partake at the upcoming 2021 Eurovision edition.

MKRTV is yet to determine the mechanism it will use to select its Eurovision hopeful and entry for Rotterdam. More details regarding the Macedonian ESC 2021 plan of action will be released in due course.

North Macedonia in Eurovision

North Macedonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 and is yet to win the competition. FYR Macedonia attempted to debut at the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo with Kaliopi, but didn’t make through the special premliminary audio semi-final.

The country has competed 19 times in the Eurovision Song Contest and has only qualified to the Grand Final on 9 times. FYR Macedonia achieved its best result in the contest in 2019 when Tamara Todevska placed 7th in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.

In 2019 MKRTV opted for an internal selection and selected Tamara Todevska to defend the Macedonian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her epic entry Proud. North Macedonia won the jury voting in Eurovision 2019 and placed 7th after the combined televoting/jury deliberation, thus achieving its best result in the competition so far.

2019 saw North Macedonia enter the TOP 10 of the Eurovision scoreboard for the very first time.

In 2020 Vasil was set to represent North Macedonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ You‘, unfortunately he was not able to accomplish his goal due to the unprecedented cancellation of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.