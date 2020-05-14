ESCToday Editors’ Poll 2020: The results of the second semi-final!

We may be heartbroken after the sudden cancellation of this year’s Eurovision, the first semi-final of which would be taking place tonight at Rotterdam Ahoy. However, all members of the ESCToday team decided to honor this year’s candidates, who will eventually not represent their countries on the Eurovision stage, with our established annual poll!

The ESCToday Editors’ Poll took place among our editorial team, which was invited to rank the songs of each semi-final in the traditional Eurovision style (1 to 8, 10 and 12 points). As with the Eurovision Song Contest, 10 countries from each show will progress to our Grand Final, which will determine our winner on Saturday 16 May!

Having an equal stake at the outcome, our editors’ rankings were added up and gave these 10 second semi-final qualifiers (in random order):

Armenia

Greece

Denmark

Estonia

Iceland

Serbia

Switzerland

Poland

San Marino

Bulgaria

Congratulations to all! Hence, the countries that have to stop their journey in our competition are: Latvia, Austria, Moldova, Albania, Portugal, Czech Republic, Finland and Georgia.

The 26 contestants of our poll (20 semi-final qualifiers + Big 5 + The Netherlands) for the Grand Final of Saturday are (in alphabetical order):

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belgium

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Denmark

Estonia

France

Germany

Greece

Iceland

Italy

Lithuania

Malta

Norway

Poland

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Serbia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The Netherlands

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Do you agree with the results?

Which song and artist has finally stolen our hearts?