ESCToday Editors’ Poll 2020: The results of the second semi-final!

We may be heartbroken after the sudden cancellation of this year’s Eurovision, the first semi-final of which would be taking place tonight at Rotterdam Ahoy. However, all members of the ESCToday team decided to honor this year’s candidates, who will eventually not represent their countries on the Eurovision stage, with our established annual poll!
The ESCToday Editors’ Poll took place among our editorial team, which was invited to rank the songs of each semi-final in the traditional Eurovision style (1 to 8, 10 and 12 points). As with the Eurovision Song Contest, 10 countries from each show will progress to our Grand Final, which will determine our winner on Saturday 16 May!
Having an equal stake at the outcome, our editors’ rankings were added up and gave these 10 second semi-final qualifiers (in random order):
- Armenia
- Greece
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Iceland
- Serbia
- Switzerland
- Poland
- San Marino
- Bulgaria
Congratulations to all! Hence, the countries that have to stop their journey in our competition are: Latvia, Austria, Moldova, Albania, Portugal, Czech Republic, Finland and Georgia.
The 26 contestants of our poll (20 semi-final qualifiers + Big 5 + The Netherlands) for the Grand Final of Saturday are (in alphabetical order):
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Cyprus
- Denmark
- Estonia
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Iceland
- Italy
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Norway
- Poland
- Romania
- Russia
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- The Netherlands
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom