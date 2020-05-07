INFE Poll 2020: Next set of points comes from Slovakia

We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! Despite the cancellation of this year’s event in Rotterdam, ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

Today’s results come all the way from Slovakia! Here’s the top 10 from INFE Slovakia.

Top 10 from INFE Slovakia

1 point goes to North Macedonia

2 points go to Ukraine

3 points go to Norway

4 points go to Slovenia

5 points go to Spain

6 points go to Serbia

7 points go to Russia

8 points go to… Iceland

10 points go to… Sweden

12 points go to… Lithuania!

The Roop from Lithuania are still on the lead of the scoreboard, winning yet another set of 12 points! Switzerland remains in 2nd place while Iceland is 3d. Russia has managed to come 4th today, leaving Italy on the 5th place.

INFE Poll 2020 current scoreboard

Lithuania – 154 points

Switzerland – 97 points

Iceland – 81 points

Russia – 76 points

– 76 points Italy – 71 points

Bulgaria – 69 points

– 69 points Malta – 58 points

– 58 points Norway – 54 points

– 54 points Sweden – 52 points

– 52 points Ukraine – 42 points

– 42 points Azerbaijan – 39 points

– 39 points Germany – 27 points

– 27 points Romania – 26 points

– 26 points Cyprus – 17 points

– 17 points Latvia – 15 points

– 15 points Armenia – 14 points

– 14 points Israel – 13 points

– 13 points Spain – 11 points

– 11 points Albania – 10 points

– 10 points Australia – 7 points

– 7 points Belgium – 7 points

– 7 points United Kingdom – 7 points

– 7 points Serbia – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 5 points

– 5 points Slovenia – 4 points

– 4 points The Netherlands – 3 points

– 3 points Georgia – 3 points

– 3 points North Macedonia – 2 points

– 2 points Greece – 2 points

– 2 points France – 2 points

– 2 points Austria – 1 point

About INFE Slovakia

INFE Slovakia is one of INFE family’s youngest members, with less just one year of existence! Despite the bad results and the country’s withdrawal from Eurovision, the club aims to revive the interest to the contest within the country and keep the Eurovision spirit alive.

Stay tuned to ESCToday for tomorrow’s results!