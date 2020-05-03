INFE Poll 2020: Next to vote is Azerbaijan

We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! Despite the cancellation of this year’s event in Rotterdam, ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

Yesterday we found out how Armenia voted. Today we are visiting its neighbour, Azerbaijan, to see how INFE Azerbaijan has voted.

Top 10 from INFE Azerbaijan

1 point goes to Israel

2 points go to Ukraine

3 points go to Georgia

4 points go to Malta

5 points go to Norway

6 points go to Switzerland

7 points go to Iceland

8 points go to… Bulgaria

10 points go to… Russia

12 points go to… Lithuania!

The Roop from Lithuania win another set of 12 points today, holding on even stronger to the first place of the scoreboard, with 110 points! On the second place, we find Switzerland once again, with a total of 76 points. Iceland climbs up on the third place of the scoreboard today, having a total of 63 points, with Italy losing a place on the top 3 for only 2 points.

Let’s look at the current scoreboard for the INFE Poll 2020:

Lithuania – 110 points

Switzerland – 76 points

Iceland – 63 points

Italy – 61 points

Bulgaria – 58 points

– 58 points Norway – 46 points

– 46 points Malta – 45 points

– 45 points Russia – 44 points

– 44 points Ukraine – 38 points

– 38 points Azerbaijan – 35 points

– 35 points Sweden – 32 points

– 32 points Romania – 22 points

– 22 points Cyprus – 17 points

– 17 points Latvia – 15 points

– 15 points Germany – 14 points

– 14 points Armenia – 14 points

– 14 points Israel – 13 points

– 13 points Belgium – 7 points

– 7 points Spain – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 5 points

– 5 points United Kingdom – 4 points

– 4 points Albania – 4 points

– 4 points The Netherlands – 3 points

– 3 points Georgia – 3 points

– 3 points Australia – 2 points

– 2 points Greece – 2 points

– 2 points France – 2 points

– 2 points North Macedonia– 1 point

About INFE Azerbaijan

INFE Azerbaijan has been a member of the INFE Network from the early days of its formation.

After years of activities it has become of one of the most active fan clubs in the country, promoting the country’s Eurovision representatives every year and updating the local fan community with Eurovision news.

Check out the club’s Facebook page, as well as their official website.

Stay tuned to ESCToday, as the results’ flow is underway!