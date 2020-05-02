INFE Poll 2020: Let’s see how Armenia voted

We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! Despite the cancellation of this year’s event in Rotterdam, ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

After finding out the votes from Moldova, today we are travelling even further to the east, in order to see how INFE Armenia has voted.

Top 10 from INFE Armenia

1 point goes to Sweden

2 points go to Italy

3 points go to The Netherlands

4 points go to Malta

5 points go to Latvia

6 points go to Norway

7 points go to Iceland

8 points go to… Lithuania

10 points go to… Switerland

12 points go to… Bulgaria!

This is the first set of 12 points to go to Bulgaria‘s Victoria, helping her establish even further her place in the top 5 of the scoreboard! Lithuania is still first, with an impressive total of 98 points. Switzerland follows, with 70 points, while Italy is third, with 61 points.

Let’s look at the current scoreboard for the INFE Poll 2020:

Lithuania – 98 points

Switzerland – 70 points

Italy – 61 points

Iceland – 56 points

– 56 points Bulgaria – 50 points

– 50 points Norway – 41 points

– 41 points Malta – 41 points

– 41 points Ukraine – 36 points

– 36 points Azerbaijan – 35 points

– 35 points Russia – 34 points

– 34 points Sweden – 32 points

– 32 points Romania – 22 points

– 22 points Cyprus – 17 points

– 17 points Latvia – 15 points

– 15 points Germany – 14 points

– 14 points Armenia – 14 points

– 14 points Israel – 12 points

– 12 points Belgium – 7 points

– 7 points Spain – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 5 points

– 5 points United Kingdom – 4 points

– 4 points Albania – 4 points

– 4 points The Netherlands – 3 points

– 3 points Australia – 2 points

– 2 points Greece – 2 points

– 2 points France – 2 points

– 2 points North Macedonia– 1 point

About INFE Armenia

INFE Armenia joined the INFE family in the first months of 2018. Despite the fact that still they are a somewhat new club member, the Armenian Eurofans want to offer their opinions and have their say over their favourites and predictions of every year’s Eurovision outcome. An active core of fans is devoted to creating a large fan community within the country.

Stay tuned to ESCToday, as the results’ flow is underway!