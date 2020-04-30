INFE Poll 2020: Italy is next to vote

We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

Today we are ready to find out the points from Italy! Let’s see how INFE Italy has voted.

Top 10 from INFE Italy

1 point goes to Azerbaijan

2 points go to Bulgaria

3 points go to Lithuania

4 points go to Ukraine

5 points go to Norway

6 points go to Israel

7 points go to Romania

8 points go to… Sweden

10 points go to… Cyprus

12 points go to… Malta!

Today’s set of 12 points goes to Destiny from Malta, putting her on the fifth place of the scoreboard! Lithuania remains first, with 82 points, followed by Italy with 53 points and Iceland with 49 points.

Let’s see the current scoreboard for the INFE Poll 2020:

Lithuania – 82 points

Italy – 53 points

Iceland – 49 points

Switzerland – 48 points

Malta – 37 points

– 37 points Russia – 34 points

– 34 points Bulgaria – 33 points

– 33 points Ukraine – 32 points

– 32 points Azerbaijan – 32 points

– 32 points Sweden – 31 points

– 31 points Norway – 28 points

– 28 points Cyprus – 17 points

– 17 points Germany – 14 points

– 14 points Armenia – 14 points

– 14 points Romania – 12 points

– 12 points Israel – 12 points

– 12 points Latvia – 8 points

– 8 points Belgium – 7 points

– 7 points Spain – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 5 points

– 5 points United Kingdom – 4 points

– 4 points Albania – 4 points

– 4 points Greece – 2 points

– 2 points France – 2 points

– 2 points North Macedonia – 1 point

– 1 point Australia– 1 point

About INFE Italy

INFE Italy is a member of the INFE Family that consists of a core group of fans ready to spread the Eurovision fever across the Italian regions, as well as covering the country’s major music event: the Sanremo Music Festival. After some rearrangement on the administration team the club is back on track to attract as many Eurovision fans within the country.

Stay tuned to ESCToday, as the results’ flow is underway!