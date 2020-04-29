INFE Poll 2020: Here are the points from Belarus

We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

Following the results from INFE Hungary, today we are travelling to Belarus! Let’s see how INFE Belarus has voted.

Top 10 from INFE Belarus

1 point goes to Spain

2 points go to Armenia

3 points go to Bulgaria

4 points go to Belgium

5 points go to Iceland

6 points go to Italy

7 points go to Lithuania

8 points go to… Ukraine

10 points go to… Russia

12 points go to… Azerbaijan!

This is the first set of 12 points to be awarded to Efendi from Azerbaijan, helping her enter the top 10 of the scoreboard! On the current top, we once more find Lithuania first, with a total of 79 points, followed by Italy, with 53 points. Iceland manages to end up third today, collecting 49 points, with Switzerland losing its place in the top 3 for only one point.

Let’s see the current scoreboard for the INFE Poll 2020:

Lithuania – 79 points

Italy – 53 points

Iceland – 49 points

Switzerland – 48 points

Russia – 34 points

– 34 points Bulgaria – 31 points

– 31 points Azerbaijan – 31 points

– 31 points Ukraine – 28 points

– 28 points Malta – 25 points

– 25 points Sweden – 23 points

– 23 points Norway – 23 points

– 23 points Germany – 14 points

– 14 points Armenia – 14 points

– 14 points Latvia – 8 points

– 8 points Cyprus – 7 points

– 7 points Belgium – 7 points

– 7 points Spain – 6 points

– 6 points Israel – 6 points

– 6 points Romania – 5 points

– 5 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 5 points

– 5 points United Kingdom – 4 points

– 4 points Albania – 4 points

– 4 points Greece – 2 points

– 2 points France – 2 points

– 2 points North Macedonia – 1 point

– 1 point Australia– 1 point

About INFE Belarus

INFE Belarus was founded in April 2015. Recently, the club was active within the 2018 Junior Eurovision event, hosted in Minsk, Belarus.

The Belarusian INFE club is highly active within the INFE Network since joining, offering new and innovative ideas within the network’s development.

Stay tuned to ESCToday, as the results’ flow is underway!