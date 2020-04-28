We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

Today, we visit Hungary, in order to learn how INFE Hungary has voted! Let’s find out below.

Top 10 from INFE Hungary

1 point goes to Latvia

2 points go to Switzerland

3 points go to Germany

4 points go to Ukraine

5 points go to Norway

6 points go to Malta

7 points go to Iceland

8 points go to… Azerbaijan

10 points go to… Russia

12 points go to… Lithuania!

Lithuania‘s The Roop managed to win the 12 points from INFE Hungary, securing, even more, their lead on the scoreboard with a total of 72 points! Following them, today we find Switzerland in second place with 48 points, and Italy in the third place, just one point behind!

Now it’s time we checked the current scoreboard for the INFE Poll 2020:

Lithuania – 72 points

Switzerland – 48 points

Italy – 47 points

Iceland – 44 points

– 44 points Bulgaria – 28 points

– 28 points Malta – 25 points

– 25 points Russia – 24 points

– 24 points Sweden – 23 points

– 23 points Norway – 23 points

– 23 points Ukraine – 20 points

– 20 points Azerbaijan – 19 points

– 19 points Germany – 14 points

– 14 points Armenia – 12 points

– 12 points Latvia – 8 points

– 8 points Cyprus – 7 points

– 7 points Israel – 6 points

– 6 points Spain – 5 points

– 5 points Romania – 5 points

– 5 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 5 points

– 5 points United Kingdom – 4 points

– 4 points Albania – 4 points

– 4 points Belgium – 3 points

– 3 points Greece – 2 points

– 2 points France – 2 points

– 2 points North Macedonia – 1 point

– 1 point Australia– 1 point

About INFE Hungary

INFE Hungary is powered by ESC Hungary, which was established in 2005 after two successful fan meetings that are still organized annually every summer, with chat, voting and Eurovision games.

In the beginning, the club collaborated with MTVA to popularize Eurovision in Hungary, organized media tours to the actual representative of Hungary and, as Eurovision experts, collaborated with studies and thesis’ at the University of Debrecen.

INFE Hungary’s main aim is to share Eurovision in Hungarian and keep the fire alive! Check out their active website.

INFE Poll 2020 goes on tomorrow with the results from Belarus!

Stay tuned!