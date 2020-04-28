We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!
Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?
Today, we visit Hungary, in order to learn how INFE Hungary has voted! Let’s find out below.
Top 10 from INFE Hungary
- 1 point goes to Latvia
- 2 points go to Switzerland
- 3 points go to Germany
- 4 points go to Ukraine
- 5 points go to Norway
- 6 points go to Malta
- 7 points go to Iceland
- 8 points go to… Azerbaijan
- 10 points go to… Russia
- 12 points go to… Lithuania!
Lithuania‘s The Roop managed to win the 12 points from INFE Hungary, securing, even more, their lead on the scoreboard with a total of 72 points! Following them, today we find Switzerland in second place with 48 points, and Italy in the third place, just one point behind!
Now it’s time we checked the current scoreboard for the INFE Poll 2020:
- Lithuania– 72 points
- Switzerland– 48 points
- Italy– 47 points
- Iceland– 44 points
- Bulgaria– 28 points
- Malta– 25 points
- Russia– 24 points
- Sweden– 23 points
- Norway– 23 points
- Ukraine– 20 points
- Azerbaijan– 19 points
- Germany– 14 points
- Armenia– 12 points
- Latvia– 8 points
- Cyprus– 7 points
- Israel– 6 points
- Spain– 5 points
- Romania– 5 points
- Poland– 5 points
- Ireland– 5 points
- United Kingdom– 4 points
- Albania– 4 points
- Belgium– 3 points
- Greece– 2 points
- France– 2 points
- North Macedonia– 1 point
- Australia– 1 point
About INFE Hungary
INFE Hungary is powered by ESC Hungary, which was established in 2005 after two successful fan meetings that are still organized annually every summer, with chat, voting and Eurovision games.
In the beginning, the club collaborated with MTVA to popularize Eurovision in Hungary, organized media tours to the actual representative of Hungary and, as Eurovision experts, collaborated with studies and thesis’ at the University of Debrecen.
INFE Hungary’s main aim is to share Eurovision in Hungarian and keep the fire alive! Check out their active website.