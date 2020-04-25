INFE Poll 2020: Australia has voted

We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

Today, we are travelling all the way to Australia, to see how INFE Australia has voted!

Top 10 from INFE Australia

1 point goes to Belgium

2 points go to Greece

3 points go to Sweden

4 points go to Ireland

5 points go to Spain

6 points go to Switzerland

7 points go to Lithuania

8 points go to… Russia

10 points go to… Iceland

12 points go to… Italy!

Italy‘s Diodato scored his second set of 12 points today, which helped him climb up to the second place of today’s scoreboard,with 33 points! At first place, Lithuania holds on tight with 45 points. Switzerland and Iceland also managed to climb up a few spots, ending up together in the third place, both with a total of 24 points!

Let’s check the scoreboard after the Australian vote:

Lithuania – 45 points

Italy – 33 points

Switzerland – 24 points

Iceland – 24 points

Bulgaria – 22 points

– 22 points Sweden – 18 points

– 18 points Russia – 14 points

– 14 points Norway – 12 points

– 12 points Armenia – 12 points

– 12 points Germany – 11 points

– 11 points Malta – 9 points

– 9 points Ukraine – 8 points

– 8 points Latvia – 7 points

– 7 points Cyprus – 7 points

– 7 points Azerbaijan – 7 points

– 7 points Spain – 5 points

– 5 points Romania – 5 points

– 5 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 5 points

– 5 points United Kingdom – 4 points

– 4 points Albania – 4 points

– 4 points Belgium – 3 points

– 3 points Greece – 2 points

– 2 points France – 2 points

– 2 points North Macedonia – 1 point

– 1 point Australia– 1 point

About INFE Australia

INFE Australia joined the INFE Network just two years ago, in 2018. Following five successful years in the Eurovision Song Contest, it was only a matter of time before the formation of a core group of fans entering as community the network, in a country where the popularity of the contest is very high.

Stay tuned to ESCToday tomorrow, for the next results of the INFE Poll 2020!