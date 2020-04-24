INFE Poll 2020: North Macedonia’s votes are in

We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2019 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

After yesterday’s announcement of the Slovak result, we are now ready to see how INFE North Macedonia has voted!

Top 10 from INFE North Macedonia

1 point goes to Ireland

2 points go to Malta

3 points go to Russia

4 points go to United Kingdom

5 points go to Iceland

6 points go to Lithuania

7 points go to Italy

8 points go to… Bulgaria

10 points go to… Germany

12 points go to… Sweden!

The Mamas from Sweden were awarded the 12 points today, climbing up to the fifth place of the scoreboard! Today’s votes changed the top three, despite Lithuania remaining first, with 38 points. Bulgaria is now second, with 22 points, followed by Italy, which counts just one less point!

Now it’s time we checked the scoreboard after the North Macedonian vote:

Lithuania – 38 points

Bulgaria – 22 points

Italy – 21 points

Switzerland – 18 points

– 18 points Sweden – 15 points

– 15 points Iceland – 14 points

– 14 points Norway – 12 points

– 12 points Armenia – 12 points

– 12 points Germany – 11 points

– 11 points Malta – 9 points

– 9 points Ukraine – 8 points

– 8 points Latvia – 7 points

– 7 points Cyprus – 7 points

– 7 points Azerbaijan – 7 points

– 7 points Russia – 6 points

– 6 points Romania – 5 points

– 5 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points United Kingdom – 4 points

– 4 points Albania – 4 points

– 4 points France – 2 points

– 2 points Belgium – 2 points

– 2 points North Macedonia – 1 point

– 1 point Ireland – 1 point

– 1 point Australia– 1 point

About INFE North Macedonia

INFE North Macedonia is one of the oldest members of the INFE Network. Despite the small size of the country, there is a notable fan community that follows and supports the Eurovision Song Contest event.

Take look at their local fan media outlet.

Stay tuned to ESCToday for the next results of the INFE Poll 2020!