We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2019 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

Yesterday, we found out the results from INFE Greece. Today sees the announcement of the results from Slovenia! Let’s see how INFE Slovenia has voted…

Top 10 from INFE Slovenia

1 point goes to North Macedonia

2 points go to Belgium

3 points go to Sweden

4 points go to Iceland

5 points go to Romania

6 points go to Armenia

7 points go to Latvia

8 points go to… Ukraine

10 points go to… Lithuania

12 points go to… Italy!

With his first set of 12 points, Italy’s Diodato manages to climb up several posts in the scoreboard, ending up with 14 points and sharing the third place with Bulgaria . Lithuania remains at the first place with 32 points, followed by Switzerland, with 16 points.

Let’s take a look at the current INFE Poll 2020 scoreboard:

Lithunia – 32 points

Switzerland – 16 points

Italy – 14 points

Bulgaria -14 points

Norway – 12 points

– 12 points Armenia – 12 points

– 12 points Iceland – 9 points

– 9 points Ukraine – 8 points

– 8 points Malta – 7 points

– 7 points Latvia – 7 points

– 7 points Cyprus – 7 points

– 7 points Azerbaijan – 7 points

– 7 points Romania – 5 points

– 5 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points Albania – 4 points

– 4 points Sweden – 3 points

– 3 points Russia – 3 points

– 3 points France – 2 points

– 2 points Belgium – 2 points

– 2 points North Macedonia – 1 point

– 1 point Germany – 1 point

– 1 point Australia– 1 point

About INFE Slovenia

Slovenia is one of the newest members of the INFE Family as it has just joint the club in 2019. In its first steps as a fan club it has established already its social media accounts while many local Eurovision fans are registered in the core of this fan community.

You can find INFE Slovenia on Facebook.

Stay tuned to ESCToday for the upcoming results!