UK: BBC confirms internal selection and plans for Eurovision 2025

The BBC has confirmed that the United Kingdom will be selecting its Eurovision 2025 act and entry via an internal selection and its artist and song plans for Basel.

David May (Sam Ryder’s manager at ESC 2022) will be joining forces with Andrew Cartmell (Executive Producer BBC Studios North/ British Head of Delegation at ESC) to scout out and search for the 2025 UK’s Eurovision hopeful and entry.

The BBC media release reads:

David May is a Music Manager and Company founder with over 17 years in the UK music industry. He was Nominated for Music Week’s Manager of the Year in 2023. David started his career as a singer-songwriter and has since achieved over 200 million streams as a writer/producer. As Sam Ryder’s Manager success included a Number 1 UK album, two Number 2 singles, and BRIT and Emmy Award nominations.

The BBC and the UK have been working earnestly with UK record Labels, Publishers, Songwriters, BBC Music and BBC Introducing in their quest to search for the 2025 British Eurovision act and entry.

The 2025 UK Eurovision entry and act will be unveiled before mid March EBU deadline for competing broadcasters to submit their entries and bids to the EBU.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final and Semi-finals will be aired on BBC One in the United Kingdom.

David May says:

I’m excited to be working with BBC Studios and the BBC on this journey. We’re seeking talent and a song that embodies the essence of UK music. We want to collaborate with an authentic act who has a genuine, heartfelt story to tell, and an unmatched vocal tonality and range. Ultimately we’re looking for a powerful three-minute performance that resonates with and moves audiences across Europe and beyond.

Andrew Cartmell ( British Head of Delegation) says:

David played a major part in Sam Ryder’s success in 2022, and I’m thrilled that we are working together again. David has huge industry expertise, a real understanding of how Eurovision works and a determination, along with the BBC and BBC Studios to achieve a high placing in May next year.

Kalpna Patel-Knight ( BBC Head of Entertainment) says:

David knows exactly what it is like to be at the business end of the leaderboard at Eurovision, so this experience combined with his in-depth knowledge of the UK music scene ensures that he is perfectly placed to collaborate with us in the search for our artist and song for 2025.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: