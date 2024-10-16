RTVE holds a press conference with JESC 2024 hosts

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, held a special press conference in order to officially introduce the charming Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 hosts to the Spanish media.

Marc Clotet, Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014), Melani Garcia (Spain 2019/JESC) will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday 16 November at the Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.

The 2024 JESC will be co-produced by the EBU and RTVE. It will be the very first time that Spain hosts the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

The fabulous JESC hosts attended the press conference today which was presided by Ms. Maria Eizaguirre Comendador (RTVE Head of Communication and Participation).

Marc Clotet, Ruth Lorenzo and Melani are thrilled to host JESC 2024 and are working round the clock in order to showcase an extraordinary show come November. The host have expressed their excitement and have said that the show will be full of surprises and lots of fun.

This year Ruth Lorenzo celebrates 10 years of her iconic Eurovision participation with her epic entry ‘Dancing in the rain’.

Ruth Lorenzo referred to the 10th anniversary of her Eurovision participation: during the press conference:

Eurovision opened the doors for me to return from the United Kingdom, where I was developing my career. Those doors have been so great that I am doing what I like most, which is making a living from music and doing it in Murcia. It is absolute happiness.

A total of 17 countries will partake at JESC 2024. Tickets for JESC 2024 were up for grabs yesterday and were sold out in 40 minutes.

Check out the picture gallery from today’s press conference courtesy of RTVE:

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE