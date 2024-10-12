Do we know the first set of Melodifestivalen 2025 competing acts?

Do we know the first then Melodifestivalen 2025 competing acts? According to the latest reports from Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet four former Melfest winners are gearing up to return to the competition next year.

Aftonbladet has reported that Mans Zelmerlow (Eurovison 2015/ Sweden), John Lundvik (Sweden 2019), Arvingarna (Sweden 1993) and Frans (Sweden 2016) are all set to compete at the forthcoming Melodifestivalen edition and ultimately return to Eurovision if they win the Swedish national final.

Aftonbladet has revealed a list of 10 potential acts who are looking into competing at the upcoming Melodifestivalen 2025:

Mans Zelmerlow

Arvingarna

Frans

John Lundvik

Klara Hammarstrom

Kaliff

Malou Prytz

Dolly Style

Scarlet

Andreas Lundstedt

Melodifestivalen 2025

Melodifestivalen 2025 will be travelling to Luleå, Gothenburg, Västerås, Malmö, Jönköping and Stockholm and is set to kick off on Saturday 1 February 2025 and conclude on Saturday 8 March 2025.

01/02/2025- Melodifestivalen 2025 Semi-final #1 -Lulea

08/02/2025- Melodifestivalen 2025- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg

15/02/2025- Melodifestivalen 2025- Semi-final #3- Vasteras

22/02/2025- Melodifestivalen 2025- Semi-final #4-Malmo

01/03/2025- Melodifestivalen 2025- Semi-final #5- Jonkoping

08/03/2025- Melodifestivalen 2025- Grand Final- Stockholm

Sweden will determine its Eurovision 2025 act and entry on Saturday 8 March during the Melodifestivalen Grand Final.

Melodifestivalen 2025

Melodifestivalen 2025 will consist of 6 live televised shows ( 5 semi-finals and a Grand Final)

A total of 30 songs will compete in the Swedish national selection, 6 songs will compete in each of the five semi-finals, a total of 12 songs will compete at the Melodifestivalen 2025 Grand Final for the golden ticket to Switzerland. The 2025 Swedish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed public televoting/international jury deliberation.

Source: Aftonbladet

Photo credit: Aftonbladet