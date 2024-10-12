Nemo awarded Virgin Atlantic Attitude ‘Person of the Year Award’

The 2024 Swiss Eurovision champ, Nemo, has received the Virgin Atlantic Attitude ‘Person of the Year Award’, the ceremony was held on the 9th of October in the United Kingdom.

The 2024 Eurovision winner, Nemo, has gained much fame, name and recogntion both in Switzerland and overseas thanks to their epic Eurovision victory in Malmo last May. Nemo has given Switzerland its 3rd much awaited Eurovision victory.

Dylan Mulvaney presented the award to Nemo in London earlie this week during the Virgin Atlantic Attitudes Awards gala.

Nemo is pleased and delighted to have been honoured with this prestigious award:

Thank you so much. Thank you Dylan. Thank you to Attitude magazine. I’m very new here in London. I moved here four weeks ago, so this feels like a warm hug. I feel very welcomed here. More than anything, this award represents freedom to me. And what a journey it’s been to get to this freedom. The freedom to express myself. The freedom to create in ways that hold great meaning to me. The freedom to be myself.

Nemo adds:

These are privileges I never take for granted. But as I stand here tonight, I can’t ignore the harsh reality that for so many across this planet, freedom in the way I understand it is not even a distant dream. There are countless tragedies that overshadow the possibility of gaining this freedom one day. In places like Sudan, Palestine, Ukraine, Congo and so many more, where the struggle to survive leaves little room for dreams of self-expression or personal choice, the burdens are staggering. So I want to dedicate this award to every person enduring these hardships because as long as there are those who live under the weight of violence, oppression and loss, none of us can truly call ourselves free. It’s easy to forget caught up in our lives that freedom is not a universal experience, but we can’t ever turn away from these injustices. Everyday, there are people who face unfathomable struggles, their hope stifled by conflict and struggling.

Nemo concludes:

This moment, this recognition, belongs just as much to those who continue to fight for a world where freedom isn’t a privilege for few, but a right for all.

Source: Attitude Magazine

Photo credit: Attitude Magazine/ Kit Oates