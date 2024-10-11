Sweden: Loreen is back in the game with ‘Warning Signs’

Two time Swedish Eurovision winner, Loreen, is back in the game with a brand new banger ‘Warning Signs’.

Loreen is back in action with a brand new single ‘Warning Signs‘, the song has been been penned by Jon Shave, Corey Sanders and Ina Wrodlsen

Loreen has won the Eurovision Song Contest twice, namely in 2012 with ‘Euphoria‘ and in 2023 with ‘Tattoo‘, hence equalling with Ireand’s Johnny Logan who has won the competition twice (1980, 1987). Loreen has given Sweden its 7th Eurovision victory, thus equalling Ireland’s record of Eurovision victories.

Source: Loreeen

Photo credit: Loreen