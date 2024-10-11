Spain: RTVE receives more than 1,000 songs for Benidorm Fest 2025

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has announced that it has received more than 1,000 songs for Benidorm Fest 2025.

RTVE is gearing up in full swing for its Eurovision 2025 national selection- Benidorm Fest 2025. RTVE closed the song submission window for Benidorm Fest 2025 last night at midnight. The Spanish national broadcaster has confirmed that it has received more than 1,000 songs for Benidorm Fest 2025, 300 of which were submitted in the last 24 hours.

This is a new record for RTVE as it has received nearly 200 more songs than last year. RTVE’s special Benidorm Fest Committee will now evaluate all 1,000 entries and work on shortlisting the songs to 16.

The Benidorm Fest 2025 selection committee will be formed by Beatriz Luengo, Tony Sanchez-Ohlsson, Pablo Cebrián and Rayden.

Hence a total of 16 acts will battle at Benidorm Fest 2025 for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2025.

The Benidorm Fest 2025 shows will be held on 28, 30 January and o1 February. The Spanish national selection will consist of the three televised shows: two semi-finals and a Grand Final. A total of 16 acts are expected to partake in the competition. Spain will be opting to select its Eurovision year and act via Benidorm Fest for the fourth consecutive year.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE