UK: Martin Lee (Brotherhood of Man) passes aways aged 77

We have some sad news from the United Kingdom, Martin Lee from the Brotherhood of Man, has passed away aged 77 today.

Martin Lee was one of the four members of Brotherhood of Man, the group that won the 1976 Eurovision Song Contest with their mega hit ‘Save Your Kisses For Me‘. Brotherhood of Man gave the United Kingdom its 3rd Eurovision victory, we should not forget that the UK has won the competition five times.

Brotherhood of Man shot to fame in 1976 when they won the Eurovision Song Contest and gained much international exposure as their Eurovision winning entry went on to become a global hit.

Martin Lee passed away from heart failure after a short illness on Sunday 29 September.

ESCToday would like our convey sincere sympathies and condolences to Martin Lee’s family and loved ones in these distressful time. RIP.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC/ Getty Pictures