Montenegro: RTCG sets date for Montesong 2024

RTCG, the Montenegrin broadcaster, has set the date for the fortchoming Montengrin national final, the event will take place during one night instead of the initially planned two nights.

Montesong 2024, the Montenegrin national final has been set to be held at Voco Sports Hall in Podgorica, Montenegro on Wednesday 27 November 2024. A total of sixteeen acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2025. The 2025 Montengrin Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined (50/50) expert jury/ public televoting deliberation. The expert jury will consist of music professionals, media creators and representatives of organizations that follow Eurovision.

The song submission window for Montesong 2024 will close on Tuesday 1 October 2024.

Vladana Vucic (RTCG/Montesong Artistic Director) says:

This is an opportunity that Montenegrin musicians have not had for years – to present their creativity to a wider audience, not only in Montenegro, but throughout the region. “Even if they don’t win a ticket to the Eurovision Song Contest, they will get a chance for their music. to reach the wider public because Montesong will be broadcast live on Television of Montenegro, as well as through online channels.

Danijel Alibabić (RTCG/Montesong Festival Directo) says:

We can expect diversity and openness to all genres, in order to offer everything we like to listen to the most. We believe that the best concept will win, with a large share of the audience in the decision. We are working hard on all segments to justify what we have already announced – that you will see the best festival in the region.

Montenegro will be back at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025 after a 2 year absence.

Source: RTCG

Photo credit: EBU