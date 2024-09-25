Azerbaijan: Ictimai receives 154 songs for Eurovision 2025

Ictimai, the Azerbaijani national broadcaster, has received 154 songs for Eurovision 2025.

Ictimai has opted for an internal selection for Eurovision 2025 as has been the case in recent years. The Azerbaijani national broadcaster opened the song submission window for ESC 2025 last August. The song submission window closed on 15 September. The Azerbaijani national broadcaster has received a total of 154 songs. 49% of the submmited entries have been submitted by local musicians.

More details will be published in due course.

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s ‘Running Scared’. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 16 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

Fahree feat. Ilkin Dovlatov represented Azerbaijan at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with their entry ‘Ozunla Apar‘.

Source: Ictimai

Photo credit: Ictimai