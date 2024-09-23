Ireland: RTE confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

RTE, the Irish national broadcaster, has confirmed that Ireland will participate at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Thus Ireland joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

RTE has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2025 with the deadline set on 18 November 2024. More details will be revealed in due course.

Michael Kealy ( Irish Head of Delegation) says:

Our 2024 entry Bambie Thug bewitched audiences and came sixth at the Eurovision in May in Malmo – it was Ireland’s best result since 2000. Bambie’s song ‘Doomsday Blue’ has had over 24 million streams to date on Spotify. Their performance at the Grand Final has had 9.4 million views on Eurovision’s official You Tube channel. Eurovision is an amazing opportunity for any Irish act to catapult themselves onto the world stage. Bambie Thug performed at Electric Picnic in August and is currently on a 30-date tour across Europe with sold out shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Cologne, Helsinki, Dublin and Galway. Representing your country and performing at Eurovision is an experience unlike any other and can open doors beyond your imagination. If you think you have what it takes to be our Irish representative in Basel next year we’d love to hear from you!

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996). A record which the country now shares with Sweden.

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

Ireland’s Johnny Logan is also the only artist to have won the competition twice (1980, 1987). The Irish have competed 57 times in the competition.

In 2024 Bambie Thug represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Doomsday Blue’, achieving an honorable 6th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: RTE/eurovision.tv

Photo credit: EBU