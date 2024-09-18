Greece: ERT opts for a televised national final for Eurovision 2025

ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has announced today that Greece will be selecting its Eurovision 2025 act and entry via a televised national final.

ERT will be opening the song submission window for Eurovision 2025 with an open call for all artists wishing to compete in the national final to send in their applications. More details and information will be released in due course.

ERT’S Managing Director Ms. Katerina Kaskanioti revealed that Greece will be selecting the 2025 Greek Eurovision act and entry via a televised national final during the ERT’s Program presentation in Athens.

Greece is gearing up in full steam for the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel. Next year Greece’s celebrates the 20th anniversary of its one and only Eurovision victory with the supremely talented Helena Paparizou and her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 44 times in our favorite televisision show.

In 2024 Marina Satti represented Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her mega hit ‘Zari’.

Source:ERT/ gpstomusic.gr/ogaegree.gr

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU