Spain: Nebulossa release a new single ‘Cotilleo’

The 2024 Spanish Eurovision representatives, Nebulossa, are back in the game with a brand new single ‘Cotilleo’.

Good evening Europe, this is Madrid calling! Spain’s Eurovision 2024 act, Nebulossa, have released a brand new single titled ‘Cotilleo’ along with its official music video.

The official music video of ‘Cotilleo’ has been been directed by Jau Fornes and has been filmed at the Fundación de los Ferrocarriles Españoles in the Las Delicias district in Madrid, Spain.

Nebulossa at Eurovision

Nebulossa were crowned the winners of Benidorm Fest 2024 and went on to represent Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with their epic entry ‘Zorra’. Their Eurovision entry has become a massive hit in Spain.

Source: Nebulossa/RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE