Luxembourg Song Contest 2025 date set: new logo revealed

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is gearing up for Eurovision 2025 in full steam and has kicked off its search for the 2025 Luxembourgish act and entry.

RTL Luxembourg has confirmed the date for forthcoming edition of the Luxembourg Song Contest. The Luxembourg Song Contest 2025 will be held at the Rockhal in Esch-Belval. The song submission window for artists wishing to compete in the Luxembourgish national final closes on 6 October 2024. RTL Luxembourg has also unveiled a new logo for the competition.

RTL Luxembourg’s official press release reads:

The 2nd Luxembourg Song Contest is set to take place on January 25, 2025, at the Rockhal in Esch. This prestigious event will determine Luxembourg’s representative for the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. The Luxembourg Song Contest is proud to announce the launch of its new logo, marking a fresh and exciting chapter in the event’s history. This vibrant and modern design reflects the contest’scommitment to celebrating musical talent and cultural diversity. The 2025 edition of the Luxembourg Song Contest will be broadcast live by RTL Lëtzebuerg. The opening of ticket sales will be announced soon. This is a fantastic opportunity for emerging artists to gain recognition and showcase their talents on an international stage. The 2nd Luxembourg Song Contest will feature an international jury of experts, ensuring a high standard of evaluation for all participants.

Song Submission window closes on 6 October

The Luxembourgish national broadcaster opened the song submssion window for artists to send in their entries last July with the deadline set on 6 October 2024. Hereafter an expert jury will evaluate all the submitted entries and shortlist them for the national final.

Artists wishing to partake in the competition can register here.

Participation rules

Artists must:

Be at least 16 years old on 1 January, 2025

Have Luxembourg nationality, have lived in Luxembourg for 3 consecutive years, or be anchored in the Luxembourg cultural scene

Be available between November 2024 and May 2025

Be able to sing live on stage

If competing as a band or group, at least one member must meet these previous conditions

Song requirements:

Maximum length of 3 minutes

Must not have been published or publicly performed before 1 September, 2024

Each artist/group can enter up to 5 songs

Must be an original composition

Language is freely selectable

Luxembourg at Eurovision

Luxembourg is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition five times. In 2024 the Grand Duchy returned to the contest after a 30 year hiatus. In 2024 Tali represented Luxembourg at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Fighter’.

Source: RTL Luxembourg

Photo credit: RTL Luxembourg