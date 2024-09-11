Basel Grand Council green lights Eurovision 2025 funding

The Basel Grand Council has green lighted the funding for hosting the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

The Basel Grand Council has approved a fund of circa CHF 37.46 million for hosting the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. During the vote 87 members voted in favour and 4 members against.

The Government of Basel expects to spend circa CHF 35 million, after discounting CHF 2.5 million revenues earned from ticket sales etc.

Der Grosse Rat bewilligt mit 87:4 Stimmen 37,46 Mio. Franken für die Durchführung des Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel. Abzüglich erwarteter Einnahmen von 2,5 Mio. sieht die Regierung Ausgaben von netto knapp 35 Mio. Franken vor. #GrosserRatBS pic.twitter.com/kUCwNngFgO — Kanton Basel-Stadt (@BaselStadt) September 11, 2024

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 13, 14, 17 of May at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Source: Basel Stadt

Photo credit: SSR-SRG/ EBU