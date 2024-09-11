Basel Grand Council green lights Eurovision 2025 funding

Switzerland 2025

The Basel Grand Council has green lighted the funding for hosting the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

The Basel Grand Council has approved a fund of circa CHF 37.46 million for hosting the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. During the vote 87 members voted in favour and 4 members against.

The Government of Basel expects to spend circa CHF 35 million, after discounting CHF 2.5 million revenues earned from ticket sales etc.

 

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 13, 14, 17 of May at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Source: Basel Stadt
Photo credit: SSR-SRG/ EBU

