Eurovision 2025: Head of Communication appointed

SSR-SRG, the Swiss national broadcaster has appointed Mr. Edi Estermann has the Head of Communication for the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel.

SSR-SRG is working round the clock and from strength to strength to organize an extraordnary Eurovision edition come May. Edi Estermann who currenly serves as the Head of the SRG Press Office and SRG Director Director General’s (Gilles Marchand) spokesperson will be joining the Eurovision 2025 Team as Head of Communication from November 1st 2024.

Edi Estermann has decided to step aside from his post as SRG’s Head of Communication after working for 7 years with Gilles Marchand in order to concentrate on the communication of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. Gilles Marchand will be also finishing his term as the General Director of SRG and handing over the baton to Susanne Wille (SRG-SSR General Director elect).

Edi Estermann (SSR- SRG Head of Press Office) says:

The ESC is a demanding and high-profile international project and from a communications perspective a huge challenge which I’m happy to accept. My team and I will make every effort to ensure that the ESC is a success for SRG in communication terms and I look forward to this intensive adventure.

Gilles Marchand (SSR-SRG General Director) says:

Organising the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland is a huge challenge for SRG, in which communication will play a key part. The fact that Edi Estermann has fully committed to the project is a stroke of luck for the ESC. I’d like to thank him for his professionalism, his availability and the high level of trust that has shaped our close working relationship for the last seven years.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel on 13, 15 and 17 May.

Source: SSR- SRG

Photo credit: SSR-SRG