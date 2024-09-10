Ukraine: Suspilne confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

Suspilne, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Ukraine will partake at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland!

Thus Ukraine joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland next year.

Oksana Skybinska (Ukrainian Head of Delegation) says:

‘Stefania’ and ‘Teresa & Maria’ resounded loudly throughout Europe, reminding of the strength of the Ukrainian spirit and the need to support Ukraine during the war. Now it is extremely important for us that Ukraine continues to be seen and heard, and that our topical messages sound even louder and more penetratingly. Eurovision remains a platform where culture speaks not only through music, but also through powerful artistic images capable of reaching those who may not follow the news. So we are starting a new season of Ukraine’s preparations for Eurovision, this year in Basel, and we are preparing new surprises.

Suspilne is yet to confirm the mechanism and selection format it will use to in order to determine the 2025 Ukrainian Eurovision representative and entry. More details will be unveiled in due course.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition thrice in 2004 (Ruslana), 2016 (Jamala) and 2022 (Kalush Orchestra). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 13 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 19 ESC participations, including 3 victories ( 2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 2 3rd placing (2013, 2024) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2024 Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil represented Ukraine at the Eurovsision Song Contest in Malmo with their entry ‘Teresa & Maria’ achieving an honorable 3rd place in the Grand Final.

Source: Suspilne

Photo credit: EBU