Many Eurovision fans have already booked their flights and accommodation for Eurovision 2025, but are eagerly awaiting the ticket sales. When will they go on sale?

SSR-SRG, the 2025 Eurovisision host broadcaster, is aiming to kick off Eurovision 2025 ticket sales at the end this year, further information on the ticket sales will be released in due course. Tickets will be up for grabs for the 9 Eurovision Song Contest 2025 shows : three live televised shows, three family shows and three jury shows. There will be several waves of ticket sales.

If you haven’t planned anything yet, you need not worry as everything is going on schedule for Eurovision 2025 and Basel has got the ball rolling! There are plenty of accommodation options both in Basel and neighboring cities ranging from Airbnb to 5 star hotels to suit everyone’s budget and requirements.

The 2025 ESC host city has excellent flight connections with a large number of cities in Europe and overseas via the following airports: Basel-Mulhouse-Fribourg Airport and Zurich Airport. Zurich Airport is just an 60-90 minutes train ride to Basel.



The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 13, 15, 17 at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. The event will be co-organized by SSR-SRG in liason with the EBU.

Source: ESCToday/SSR-SRG

Photo: SSR-SRG