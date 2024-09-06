Czechia: CT confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

CT, the Czech national broadcaster, has confirmed that the Czechia will compete at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Thus Czechia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2025 Eurovision edition in Switzerland.

CT has opened song submission window for Eurovision 2025 with the deadline set on 30 September. More details regarding the Czech national selection will be released in due course.

Czechia in Eurovision

Czechia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times, out of which they have only qualified to the Grand Final five times, namely in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

In 2024 Czechia was represented by AIKO and her entry ‘Pedestal’.

Source: CT

Photo credit: EBU