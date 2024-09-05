RTCG, the Montenegrin national broadcaster, has published the rules and regulations for the forthocoming Montenegrin national selection for Eurovision 2025- Montesong. The dates and further details of the competition have also been unveiled.

Hence Montenegro will be the first country to hold a national final for Eurovision 2025, as Albania will be holding Festivali i Kenges in December as custom has it.

Montesong 2024 will consist of two live televised shows scheduled to be held in Podgorica schuduled to be held on 26 and 27 November 2024.

2024. A total of 16 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Basel.

The song submission window is as of today with the deadline set on 1 October. The competing artists have to be Montenegrin citizens whilst the composers can be from all over the world.

The 2025 Montenegrin entry will be selected via a 50/50 combined jury and public voting deliberation.

Vladana Vucic ( Montenegro 2022) will be artistic director of the competition.

Montenegro will be returning to the contest after a two year hiatus.

Montenegro in Eurovision

Montenegro debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 with Stefan Faddy and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2015 with Knez‘s Balkan ballad Adio.

The former Yugoslav republic has only made it to the Eurovision Grand Final on two occasions, namely in 2014 and 2015. The Balkan country has competed in Europe’s favourite television show 12 times.

In 2022 Vladana represented Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Breathe‘.

Source: RTCG

Photo credit: RTCG