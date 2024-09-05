Will Celine Dion perform at Eurovision 2025 in Basel?

Will the Celine Dion, the 1988 Swiss Eurovision champion, perform at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest? The international superstar performed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony last July and could very well be invited to perform in Basel come May!

Celine Dion, the iconic Canadian singer, etched her name into Eurovision history in 1988 when she clinched the coveted trophy for Switzerland with her powerhouse performance of “Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi.” Her victory marked a turning point in her career, catapulting her to international stardom.

As Switzerland gears up to host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, speculation has been rife about whether Dion will make a triumphant return to the stage where it all began. The Swiss national broadcaster, SSR-SRG, in partnership with the EBU, is organizing the event, and Dion’s presence would undoubtedly be a major highlight.

Dion’s Eurovision win was a testament to her extraordinary vocal abilities and captivating stage presence. “Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi” remains a beloved classic, showcasing her powerful balladry and emotive delivery. The song’s enduring popularity and Dion’s subsequent global success have solidified her status as a Eurovision legend.

While there has been no official confirmation of Dion’s participation, her connection to the contest and the upcoming event in Switzerland make her a strong contender for a guest appearance. Fans around the world would undoubtedly be thrilled to see her grace the Eurovision stage once again, perhaps even performing a medley of her greatest hits, including the iconic “Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi.”

As the countdown to the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest continues, the anticipation surrounding Dion’s potential involvement grows. Whether she chooses to return as a guest or simply send her support from afar, her legacy as a Eurovision winner will forever be celebrated.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 13, 15, 17 May at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Photo credit: eurovision.tv/ RTE