Croatia: Baby Lasagna releases new single ‘Biggie Boom Boom’

Croatian Eurovision sensation Babby Lasagna is back with a brand-new banger titled “Biggie Boom, Boom,” and it’s sure to be a chart-topper. The talented singer, who captured hearts worldwide with his second-place finish at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, continues to dominate the music scene.

Following his Eurovision success, Babby Lasagna has been on an unstoppable tour, with concerts selling out faster than hotcakes. Fans can’t get enough of his infectious energy and catchy tunes, and “Biggie Boom, Boom” is set to be another hit.

The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus are guaranteed to get you dancing. Babby Lasagna’s unique vocal style and charismatic personality shine through in every note. The accompanying music video is equally impressive, featuring stunning visuals and a playful storyline.

“Biggie Boom, Boom” is just a taste of what’s to come from Babby Lasagna. The talented singer has been hard at work on new music, and fans can expect to hear more exciting releases in the near future.

Baby Lasagna’s latest song has been written by Marko Purišić & Mihael Žipovski and produced by Baby Lasagna. The song has been published by NoCut Publishing GbR and released by Polydor / Universal Music Hrvatska (C) 2024 Baby Lasagna, under exclusive license to Universal Music GmbH.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to Babby Lasagna’s music, “Biggie Boom, Boom” is a must-listen. Get ready to turn up the volume and let the good times roll!

Baby Lasagna at Eurovision

Baby Lasagna represented Croatia at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘ Rim Tim Tagi Dim’, achieving an honorable 2nd place in the Grand Final, giving his homeland its best ever result in the competition.

Source: Baby Lasagna

Photo credit: YouTube