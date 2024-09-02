Eurovision 2025: Basel unveils hosting and side event details

The City of Basel is honoured and delighted to host the Eurovision Song Contest for the very first time in the history of the competition. Further details on Basel’s hosting and side event have been unveiled.
Switzerland will be hosting Eurovision for the third time in the history of the competition, and for the very first time in the German speaking canton, having hosted the contest already in the Italian and French speaking cantons: Lugano (1956) and Lausanne (1989).
The City of Basel has unveiled some anecodotes and details of its hosting bid, including the plan of action for the Eurovision 2025 side events:
- Basel will be setting up the ‘Arena Plus‘ at the St.Jakobs Park Stadium on Saturday 17 May for public viewing and live concerts with former Eurovision acts very much in the style of Tele 2 Arena in Stockholm during Eurovision 2016. The Arena Plus will be integrated in the main show via live connections.
- The Euroclub will be located at the Basel Messe Exhibition Centre.
- The Eurovision Village in Basel will be located on the premises of the Basel Messe Exhibition Centre.
- The Eurovision Street will be located at Steinvorstadt
- Further Eurovision events and activities are planned to be held at the Kleinbasel Rhine bank and on Barfüsserplatz.
The whole city of Basel is set to go all things Eurovision when the ESC bandwagon lands in town with all its glam, glitz, and glitter!
The City of Basel’s official press release reads:
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 (ESC) will be held in Basel. The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG) announced this today. The government council is delighted with the decision and sees hosting the world’s largest music competition as a great opportunity. Basel will do everything in its power to be a good host.
The ESC 2025 offers Basel the chance to reach an audience of millions and to inspire them with the city’s qualities. Basel will be able to present itself to a global audience as a European, cosmopolitan city of culture and as an attractive and modern venue.
Following the positive decision of the SRG, the government council will immediately submit a financing proposal to the Grand Council, which will be on the agenda for the Grand Council meeting on September 11, 2024. This provides for net expenditure of 34.9 million francs.
Nine shows and a comprehensive accompanying program
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will last around a week and includes a total of nine shows with an audience, including two semi-finals and a final show with live broadcast. The three live shows are planned for May 13, 15 and 17, 2025. The SRG is responsible for running the ESC on behalf of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). The main venue for the nine shows with an audience is Basel’s St. Jakobshalle. In the adjacent St. Jakob Park, an “Arena Plus” will also be set up on the day of the final, which is more than just a public viewing: the stadium will have a festival atmosphere with family activities and concerts by former ESC stars. During the show, the “Arena Plus” will be integrated into the main show via mutual live connections.
A comprehensive accompanying program is also planned for the fans and the local population. This includes the Eurovision Village with public viewings and a music program, as well as the EuroClub for party guests in the premises of the Basel Exhibition Center. A Eurovision Street is also planned in Steinenvorstadt, and there are also various offers along the Kleinbasel Rhine bank and on Barfüsserplatz.
Great added value and media attention
Enormous global media attention is expected: According to a study by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the ESC 2024 in Malmö reached over 160 million TV viewers and over 80 million YouTube users worldwide. The advertising value of the event was estimated at 805 million euros. In addition, there are several hundred million social media interactions.
The ESC Basel also offers great opportunities in financial terms: According to the latest study by the University of Liverpool, holding the ESC 2023 in Liverpool generated added value of 62 million francs in the hotel, catering and retail sectors, as well as as a result of the organizers’ orders from local businesses. Around 500,000 visitors traveled to Liverpool especially for the event. During the month of May, 175,000 hotel rooms were occupied in Liverpool.
The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 13, 15 and 17 May at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. The contest will be co-produced by the EBU and the Swiss national broadcaster SSR-SRG.
Source: City of Basel
Photo credit: SSR-SRG/EBU