Eurovision 2025: Basel unveils hosting and side event details

The ESC 2025 offers Basel the chance to reach an audience of millions and to inspire them with the city’s qualities. Basel will be able to present itself to a global audience as a European, cosmopolitan city of culture and as an attractive and modern venue.

Following the positive decision of the SRG, the government council will immediately submit a financing proposal to the Grand Council, which will be on the agenda for the Grand Council meeting on September 11, 2024. This provides for net expenditure of 34.9 million francs.

Nine shows and a comprehensive accompanying program

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will last around a week and includes a total of nine shows with an audience, including two semi-finals and a final show with live broadcast. The three live shows are planned for May 13, 15 and 17, 2025. The SRG is responsible for running the ESC on behalf of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). The main venue for the nine shows with an audience is Basel’s St. Jakobshalle. In the adjacent St. Jakob Park, an “Arena Plus” will also be set up on the day of the final, which is more than just a public viewing: the stadium will have a festival atmosphere with family activities and concerts by former ESC stars. During the show, the “Arena Plus” will be integrated into the main show via mutual live connections.

A comprehensive accompanying program is also planned for the fans and the local population. This includes the Eurovision Village with public viewings and a music program, as well as the EuroClub for party guests in the premises of the Basel Exhibition Center. A Eurovision Street is also planned in Steinenvorstadt, and there are also various offers along the Kleinbasel Rhine bank and on Barfüsserplatz.

Great added value and media attention

Enormous global media attention is expected: According to a study by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the ESC 2024 in Malmö reached over 160 million TV viewers and over 80 million YouTube users worldwide. The advertising value of the event was estimated at 805 million euros. In addition, there are several hundred million social media interactions.

The ESC Basel also offers great opportunities in financial terms: According to the latest study by the University of Liverpool, holding the ESC 2023 in Liverpool generated added value of 62 million francs in the hotel, catering and retail sectors, as well as as a result of the organizers’ orders from local businesses. Around 500,000 visitors traveled to Liverpool especially for the event. During the month of May, 175,000 hotel rooms were occupied in Liverpool.