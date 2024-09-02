Georgia: GPB confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

GPB, the Georgian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Georgia will participate at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland next year.

Thus Georgia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2025 Eurovision edition.

The mechanism Georgia will use to determine its Eurovision act and entry for Switzerland is yet to be confirmed. More information regarding the Georgian Eurovision 2025 plan of action will be unveiled in due course.

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 16 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.

In 2024 Nutsa Buzaladze represented Georgia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her entry ‘Firefighter’.

