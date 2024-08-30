Eurovision 2025: Host City Press Conference live from Basel

Join us live from the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest for the Host City Press Conference. Basel will have the grand honour of hosting the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest next year.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel on 13,15,17 May. Mr. Reto Peritz and Mr. Moritz Stadler, the Eurovision 2025 Executive Producers will be attending the special host city press conference live from the Basel City Hall in Basel. Conradin Cramer (Basel Government President and Letizia Elia (Basel Tourism CEO) will be also present during the said conference.

You can watch the press conference live here at 13:00 CET:

Source: SRG/EBU

Photo credit: SRG/EBU