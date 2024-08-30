France: France 2 confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

Fance 2, the French national broadcaster, has confirmed that France will compete at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest next year.



Thus France joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

France Televisions is yet to confirm the mechanism it will use to select the 2025 French Eurovision entry and act.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

In 2024 Slimane was selected via an internal selection to defend the French colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his entry ‘Mon Amour’, he achieved an honorable 4th placing in the Grand Final.