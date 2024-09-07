Austria confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

Austria has confirmed its participation at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Thus Austria joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2025 Eurovision edition.

Austria will be yet again selecting its Eurovision entry via an internal selection. The two multi facetted and supremely talented Peter Schreiber and Eberhard Forcher are involved in scouting artists in the process.

The deliberation will be made by an editorial team with the feedback of an international jury and selected Eurovision fans. The final decision will lie in the hands of Ms. Stefanie Gross-Horrowitz (ORF Program Director).

Austria has opted for an internal selection with various stages in order to determine its Eurovision entry and act for Basel. Singers and composers have been invited to submit their respective entries via three mechanisms:

The selection committee has approached a number of singers via a direct invitation

A song writing camp was held with circa 20 singers, songwriters and producers

A open call for all Austrian artists/ artists living in Austria with a focus on the Austrian scene to submit their songs

The song submission and application window concludes on Sunday 15 September 2024.

Austria in Eurovision

Austria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition twice with Udo Jurgens (1966) and Conchita Wurst (2014). The country has participated 55 times in the contest and hosted the event twice in its majestic capital Vienna (1967, 2015).

In 2024 Kaleen represented Austria at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘We will rave‘.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU