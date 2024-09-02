Cyprus: Theo Evan will fly to Eurovision 2025!

CyBC, the Cypriot national broadcaster, has announced today that Theo Evan will have the grand honour of representing Cyprus at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland.

Theo Evan was born and raised in Nicosia, he moved to the the USA to study music and performance at the Berklee school of Music in Boston. The supremely talented Cypriot artist will be flying to Switzerland next May. The 2025 Cypriot Eurovision entry will be released in due time.

The 2025 Cypriot Eurovision representative started to sing at the age of 7 and has come a long way since then.

Theo Evan released his first single ‘The Wall’ in 2021 and has gone on to release a number of singles after, earning him name, fame and recognition.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2018 when Eleni Foureira placed 2nd in Lisbon with her mega hit ‘Fuego’. The Mediterranean island has partaken in our beloved competition 40 times.

In 2024 the supremely talented Silia Kapsis represented Cyprus at the Eurovsiion Song Contest with her mega hit ‘Liar‘.

Source: CyBC/eurovision.tv

Photo credit: CyBC/eurovision.tv