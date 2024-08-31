Eurovision 2025: Basel requests a contribution of CHF 35 million from Grand Council

The Basel Government Council has requested a financial contribution of CHF 35 million from the Basel Grand Council to host the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.
Basel was selected to host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest next year in Switzerland. The Government Council has now submitted a proposal to the Grand Council requesting a financial contribution to cover the costs of hosting the event. The Basel Grand Council is set to vote for this on Tuesday 11 September.
The Basel Government Council has requested for circa CHF 35 million in order to cover the various costs which entail hosting the Eurovision Song Contest: security, cyber security, accomodation and welcome facilities, transport, communication, project organization, infrastucuure and expenditure at the Eurovision venue St. Jakobshalle and St. Jakob’s area, public transport, side events etc.
The official presss release from the Govenrnment of Basel reads:
After Basel was awarded the contract to host the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025 by the SRG, the government council is now submitting a corresponding financing proposal to the Grand Council. The vote in the Grand Council is expected to take place on September 11, 2024.
The government council’s financing proposal for hosting the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025 in Basel provides for net expenditure of CHF 34,964 million. This includes, among other things, expenditure on infrastructure and lost revenue in the St. Jakob area (a total of CHF 14,592 million), for security, rescue and cyber security (CHF 7,875 million), accommodation and welcome activities (CHF 5.07 million), transport and public transport (CHF 2 million in total), accompanying events (CHF 915,000) and for project organisation and communication (CHF 800,000).
In addition to nine shows with an audience in the St. Jakobshalle, the establishment of an “Arena Plus” in St. Jakob-Park is planned for the final day. This is intended to be cost-neutral for the canton, as the costs in the order of 2.5 million francs are to be covered by ticket, catering and hospitality revenues.
In addition, a comprehensive, free supporting program for fans and the public is planned in the city center of Basel with the involvement of Basel’s cultural institutions, for which 500,000 francs are being requested. The costs of holding the Eurovision Village in the premises of the Basel Exhibition Center will be covered by the Swisslos Basel-Stadt Fund up to a maximum of 2.14 million francs.
Great opportunities
Hosting the ESC 2025 offers Basel the chance to reach an audience of millions and to present Basel to a global audience as a European, cosmopolitan city of culture and as an attractive and modern venue. The wide-ranging supporting program also benefits the entire population and local cultural workers.
Tens of thousands of fans are expected to celebrate a week-long musical festival in the city. The ESC is an event that brings people from all over Europe together and promotes a sense of community and togetherness, diversity and inclusion. Basel has a unique opportunity to present itself to the world as an exemplary host.
The expected financial added value is also considerable, particularly in the hotel, catering and retail sectors as well as in suppliers from the region: According to the most recent study by the University of Liverpool, this amounted to 62 million francs at the ESC 2023 in Liverpool.
The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 13, 15 and 17 May at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. The contest will be co-produced by the EBU and the Swiss national broadcaster SSR-SRG.
Source: City of Basel
Photo credit: EBU/SSR-SRG