Eurovision 2025: Basel requests a contribution of CHF 35 million from Grand Council

The government council’s financing proposal for hosting the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025 in Basel provides for net expenditure of CHF 34,964 million. This includes, among other things, expenditure on infrastructure and lost revenue in the St. Jakob area (a total of CHF 14,592 million), for security, rescue and cyber security (CHF 7,875 million), accommodation and welcome activities (CHF 5.07 million), transport and public transport (CHF 2 million in total), accompanying events (CHF 915,000) and for project organisation and communication (CHF 800,000).

In addition to nine shows with an audience in the St. Jakobshalle, the establishment of an “Arena Plus” in St. Jakob-Park is planned for the final day. This is intended to be cost-neutral for the canton, as the costs in the order of 2.5 million francs are to be covered by ticket, catering and hospitality revenues.

In addition, a comprehensive, free supporting program for fans and the public is planned in the city center of Basel with the involvement of Basel’s cultural institutions, for which 500,000 francs are being requested. The costs of holding the Eurovision Village in the premises of the Basel Exhibition Center will be covered by the Swisslos Basel-Stadt Fund up to a maximum of 2.14 million francs.

Great opportunities

Hosting the ESC 2025 offers Basel the chance to reach an audience of millions and to present Basel to a global audience as a European, cosmopolitan city of culture and as an attractive and modern venue. The wide-ranging supporting program also benefits the entire population and local cultural workers.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to celebrate a week-long musical festival in the city. The ESC is an event that brings people from all over Europe together and promotes a sense of community and togetherness, diversity and inclusion. Basel has a unique opportunity to present itself to the world as an exemplary host.

The expected financial added value is also considerable, particularly in the hotel, catering and retail sectors as well as in suppliers from the region: According to the most recent study by the University of Liverpool, this amounted to 62 million francs at the ESC 2023 in Liverpool.