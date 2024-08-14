Portugal: RTP confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

RTP, the Portuguese national broadcaster, has confirmed that Portugal will compete at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Thus Portugal joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2025 Eurovision edition in Switzerland.

Portugal will be selecting its Eurovision act and entry via its traditional national selection Festival da Cançao. The winner of Festival da Cançao 2025 will represent Portugal at Eurovision 2025. The rules and regulations for RTP Festival da Cançao 2025 have been published and RTP has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2024 with the deadline set on 15 October 2024.

About Festival da Cançao 2025

A total of 20 songs will compete in the 2025 Portuguese national selection (14 via RTP’s invitiations to composers/ 6 via open public selection). The Festival da Cançao 2025 song submission window is open as of today with the deadline set on 15 October 2024.

RTP has published the rules and regulations for Festival da Cançao 2025. Festival da Cançao 2025 will consist of three live televised shows ( 2 semi-finals and 1 Grand Final). RTP will be broadcasting the shows next February and March.

A total of 20 songs will compete in the competition, 10 songs in each of the two semi-finals. Six songs from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. A total of 12 songs will compete in the Grand Final of Festival da Cançao 2024.

RTP is yet to confirm the dates, venues and host cities for the forthcoming edition of Festival da Cançao.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once in 2017 with Salvador Sobral. The following year the country successfully hosted the event in Lisbon.

The Portuguese have competed 55 times in our beloved contest.

In 2024 Ioalanda represented Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Grito‘.

Source: RTP/eurovision.tv

Photo credit: EBU/Alma Bengtsson