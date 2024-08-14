Portugal: RTP kicks off Festival da Cançao 2025 preparations

RTP, the Portuguese national broadcaster, has kicked off preparations for the 2025 Portuguese national selection aka Festival da Canção and published the rules and regulations of the competition.

The Portuguese broadcaster has confirmed its participation at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland and has revealed more details and information regarding its 2025 national selection.

Festival da Canção 2025

The 2025 Fdc will consist of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live in February and March (dates , host cities and venues yet to be determined).

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Switzerland, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 6 entries from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 12 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

RTP has extended an invite to 14 composers to submit their songs for the competition, the composers will be free to chose the artist/s for their respective songs.

Whilst the remaining 6 entries will be selected via an open public selection via the following mechanism:

Open submission for everyone. Composers interested to enter the competition can send their songs to to RTP via the link here. until 15 October 2024. Portuguese citizens/ residents in Portugal and Portuguese citzens residing overseas are eligible to apply

The 2025 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 55 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2024 Iolanda represented Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her entry ‘Grito‘.

Source: RTP

Photo credit: RTP