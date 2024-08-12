The 2018 Swedish Eurovision representative, Benjamin Ingrosso, has released a bran new single ‘All My Life’.

You can listen to Benjamin’s new song here.

The Official press release reads:

Benjamin recently released “Look Who’s Laughing Now” which has become one of the biggest hits this summer. The track was included in a notable 7-minute medley that Benjamin performed at the semifinal of Eurovision Song Contest in May. His medley also included platinum certified single “Kite” and “Honey Boy”, a collab with German super producer Purple Disco Machine, Nile Rodgers, and Jamaican rising star Shenseea.

“All My Life” is the fourth single released via Polydor/Universal Music and can be described as an addictive pop anthem that’s best experienced live. Benjamin Ingrosso’s highly successful ‘Better Days’ tour has now sold over 120,000 tickets, marking it the largest in Sweden this year. Ingrosso continues to showcase his undeniable talent as a songwriter and performer, furthering the narrative of his forthcoming album Pink Velvet Theatre, announced today set for release on 25th October.

“‘All My Life’ is about finally discovering what you’ve always been searching for, whether it’s love, a lifestyle, a career, or a long-held dream. It embodies the feeling that anything is possible. For me, it’s about both a person and achieving my lifelong dream. This is the most playful song I’ve ever written and produced,” says Benjamin Ingrosso. The single is written by Benjamin Ingrosso, Salem Al Fakir & Vincent Pontare (Avicii, Katy Perry, Madonna, Sia, A$AP Rocky, Lady Gaga), and Anya Jones (Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora).

Since its arrival on earlier this year, Benjamin Ingrosso’s debut single “Kite” has achieved over 20 million global streams, has been certified Platinum in Sweden, and gained over 80,000 airplays across 600 international radio stations. In February, Ingrosso was officially announced as an ‘Apple Music Up Next Nordics’ artist, and his music has been heavily supported by Apple Music and Spotify around the world.

With over 1 billion global streams, numerous Platinum and Gold certified singles, and three chart-topping album releases to his name, Benjamin Ingrosso continues to solidify his status as one of Sweden’s biggest names in music. His unique musical expression, showcased in several acclaimed collaborations, has drawn comparisons to iconic artists such as Bruno Mars, Harry Styles and George Michael.

Source: Universal Music Sweden

Photo credit: Robin Boe