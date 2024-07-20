Great enthuasiasm in Basel for potential Eurovision 2025 hosting

The City of Basel is delighted and enthuasiastic for proceeding to the final phase of the Eurovision 2025 Host City race. Basel and Geneva have been shortlisted to host the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland, one of them will have the grand honour of welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon next May when Eurovision lands in town!
We might be heading to Basel for Eurovision next year! The City of Basel is all set to welcome the Eurovision Song Contest with all its glam, glitz and glitter if it wins the bid to host the event. Basel is vying to host Eurovision 2025 at the St.Jakobshalle.
The City of Basel’s official press release reads:
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held either in Basel or Geneva. The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG has put the two cities on its shortlist, which it published today. The government council is pleased with the decision and that Basel’s application has been well received by the SRG.
The choice of SRG shows that Basel offers good conditions for hosting major international events. The second phase of the application will now involve further refining the implementation concept, clarifying details and conducting concrete contract negotiations with SRG.
The motto of Basel’s application is “Crossing Borders”. It envisages the St. Jakobshalle as the main venue, the neighboring St. Jakob-Arena ice rink as the press center and, optionally, the St. Jakob-Park as “Arena Plus” for a large public viewing (see press release of July 3, 2024 ).
The final decision on the venue is expected to be made at the end of August. If Basel is awarded the contract, the government will immediately submit a financing proposal to the Grand Council. Expenditure on infrastructure, security, supporting events, transport and destination marketing is expected to be in the range of 30 to 35 million francs.
The President of the Basel Canton Mr. Conradin Cramer is very pleased and honoured that Basel is one of the two finalist cities in the Eurovision 2025 host city race:
Great! We have made it onto the shortlist of the two best candidate cities to host the @Eurovision Song Contest 2025! I am convinced that Basel is the ideal venue. The final decision will be made at the end of August. We will continue to do our best
Crossing Borders- Eurovision 2025 in Basel
Basel is gearing up in full steam to promote its Eurovision 2025 bid! The Ctiy of Bassel is vying to host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest under the motto ‘Crossing Borders’, as the Swiss city is adequately nestled on the crossroads between three countries: Switzerland, Germany and France.
The proposed venue to host Eurovision 2025 in Basel is the St.Jakobshalle, whilst the neighbouring St.Jakobs Ice Rink Arena will serve as the Press Center. Basel plans to house the Euroclub and the Eurovision Village at the Basel Exhibition Center. The City of Basel has offered the St.Jakobs Park Stadium which can accomodate 20,000 spectators as a Plus Arena, where fans can watch the shows live, very much in the style of Eurovision 2016 when Stockholm housed public viewing at the Tele 2 Arena during the Grand Final.
Basel also plans to create a Eurovision Street and a Eurovision Boulevard in order to welcome the thousands of visitors and Eurovision fans to enjoy the music, fun and entertainment the city has to offer.
Source: Basel Stadt
Photo credit: StJakobshalle