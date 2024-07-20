Great enthuasiasm in Basel for potential Eurovision 2025 hosting

The City of Basel is delighted and enthuasiastic for proceeding to the final phase of the Eurovision 2025 Host City race. Basel and Geneva have been shortlisted to host the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland, one of them will have the grand honour of welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon next May when Eurovision lands in town!

We might be heading to Basel for Eurovision next year! The City of Basel is all set to welcome the Eurovision Song Contest with all its glam, glitz and glitter if it wins the bid to host the event. Basel is vying to host Eurovision 2025 at the St.Jakobshalle.

The City of Basel’s official press release reads:

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held either in Basel or Geneva. The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG has put the two cities on its shortlist, which it published today. The government council is pleased with the decision and that Basel’s application has been well received by the SRG.